Kindness in the times of #COVID19 : Indian Edition Part 2
Maharashtra: A farmer from Nashik is distributing wheat harvested from 1 acre of his 3-acre land to needy.Datta Ram Patil says,"I am a small farmer.We're not financially stable but if we have 1 chapatti then we can give half to others who are in dire need". #CoronaLockdown (28.3) pic.twitter.com/lesfKF0Js3— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020
67 year old Rajasthan farmer Paburam Manda donated his savings worth Rs 50 lakh to distribute food kits among the daily wagers in Osian district near Jodhpur to ensure no one is left hungry during the COVID-19 lockdown. Hats off to such selflessness and seva 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XX0FJjKtnk— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 18, 2020
#RPFightsCorona 👮💪 #Episode24— Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) March 31, 2020
'कर्तव्य संग मानवता ~ सेवार्थ कटिबद्धता'
भूख इन्हे भी लगती है 👉 🐄🐦🐒🐕🐐#Lockdown21 की मुश्किल परिस्थिति में राजस्थान पुलिस द्वारा पशु-पक्षियों का भी ध्यान रखा जा रहा है।🙏#राजस्थानसतर्कहै#LetsFightCovid19#Corona@DIPRRajasthan @RajCMO pic.twitter.com/7wcVPeczwc
UNITED FOR HUMANITY— Sumra (@Sumra_tweets) March 25, 2020
A forum created by Jamia Nagar residents to supply essential commodities to daily wagers during lockdown due to #coronavirus.
Massive Respect 🙏
May Allah accept ur good deeds n reward you for the same..#21DaysChallenge #help#PrayersForCoronaFreeWorld pic.twitter.com/Az0Ou2iiTv
My #CitizenHeroes today is a Adivasi teenager called Bontha Sai Kumar, who works as a sanitation worker in Utnoor. A very active & socially conscious young man— KTR (@KTRTRS) April 11, 2020
He contributed his salary for two months ₹17,000 towards CMRF as #TelanganaFightsCorona 👏🙏#Respect pic.twitter.com/fhS06GiGgL
Heroes of Kindness:
Want more stories of compassion? I have Hundreds of 'Heroes of Kindness' to brighten your day here:
2019 edition (Articles - 31, Heroes - 42)
Heroes of Kindness - My Interviews
0 comments
So what do you think ?