I did it.

I completed the 2020 BlogchatterA2Z challenge where a blogger writes 26 posts a month (based on the 26 alphabets) revolving around a particular theme.

















That has always been my aim with this series - to give them the spotlight they deserve.

In 2020 too, I did 26 posts on Heroes of Kindness . I featured more heroes this time, counting a total of 60 stories within those 26 articles. A large part of this number comes from the last three posts which I dedicated exclusively to kind acts done (both globally and in India ) during this COVID19 lockdown that has affected us all.





The Alexa Rankings during this challenge have been phenomenal.

every second!) but based on what information I have, this is the highest Alexa Ranking I have ever achieved since 2017, a clear sign that the footfalls to the site were way more during this challenge. I do not know what my ranking was during the viral post ' Why I will Never Allow My Child to Be A Doctor in India ' (at it's peak in 2015, for nearly 5 days, there were 300+ people reading the article!) but based on what information I have, this is the highest Alexa Ranking I have ever achieved since 2017, a clear sign that the footfalls to the site were way more during this challenge.













Alexa Ranking for Godyears in mid-March 2020 -

World: 314,800

India: 75,200





Alexa Ranking for Godyears on April 30, 2020 -

World: 128,900 (Rise: 59%)

India: 9090 (Rise: 87.9%)





Regret during this challenge

Sadly, unlike previous years, I could not interview any heroes this time. I got to the last stage of the usual process and had even sent the questionnaires to a few after chatting with them for awhile but the corona crisis affected us all in different ways and I chose not to push for answers during these trying times.





Positive Change

If that was one negative for me compared to previous years, there is one positive change too this year: for the first time, I will be releasing all their stories as an e-book, aiming to brighten your day by giving you a bite-sized collection of happy, inspiring stories.





I have been afraid of doing so in the past, mainly because I did not know how to create the e-book format. This time, I have been reading the articles put up by the Blogchatter mentors (bloggers who had gone on to publish their work in previous years) and am definitely grateful to the tips and advice they have offered. (Conversely, if my final book ends up being trash / error-prone and causes your mobile phone to explode, we can point fingers at them.)





I am currently in the final stages of editing the book myself and I sincerely hope you enjoy it when it's done. Have a good day.