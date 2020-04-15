The story of how a pretty barista at a Starbucks saved the life of an army veteran begins with a simple question. "What's been going on with you?"













Nicole McNeil worked at a Starbucks in DuPont, Washington.













When she noticed one of her regulars, Vince Villano, looking depressed the last few times he came over, she asked him what was up. Dismissing his protests, she insisted she had time to listen. Finally, Vince told her truth. He had an polycystic kidney disease, a genetic disorder which meant a lifetime of dialysis or slow death unless he found a kidney transplant. He had resigned himself to the fact that his daughters would grow up not having their dad much longer.





Nicole could not get the army veteran's tears out of her mind as she returned from work and spoke about the encounter with her husband Justin, an army veteran himself.





Justin and Nicole McNeil with their three children











Perhaps even she did not expect the first response that he gave.





"I’ve got a kidney, you know, we could do this. I think I’m willing to do that.”





Justin got himself tested and as fate would have it, was a perfect match. The two men bonded over months and underwent surgery successfully in December 2018.





Justin McNeil and Vince Villano











Doctors say that Justin's gift bought Vince an extra 20 years of life to spend with his family. A family that now includes the McNeils.





Vince Villano and the McNeils - a bond that started with a simple gesture from a kind barista











