Cancer patient Iain McAndrew, due to be operated for colon cancer, had resigned himself to his fate. Outside the hospital windows, the red alert weather conditions with heavy snow and freezing temperatures had brought Scotland to a standstill in 2018. Sitting in his bed, he had overheard nurses speak about the heavy blizzard outside and how hospital staff from all departments were calling in, cancelling their appointments and staying home as no vehicles could travel.





He did not count on his surgeon, Lindsey Chisholm.













Having struggled to reach home the previous day, the doctor knew she could not drive to the Royal Alexandra Hospital the next day. Instead, she woke up early and took her winter gear - including goggles and snow poles. In a shutdown where not a single car or pedestrian was visible on the roads, Dr Lindsey Chisholm walked eight miles alone trekking through thick snow and zero degree temperatures. Even the cancer patient Iain was shocked when she entered his room, still wearing her winter gear.





The surgery went on as scheduled and was a success. Dr Lindsey went on to perform a second cancer surgery later that day.





Dr Lindsey, flanked by her nurse and anaesthesiologist who operated on Iain McAndrew









"When she walked in my heart took a wee jump. I thought it was amazing. If there is a real-life superwoman she is it. She told me my operation would be on, which made me a very happy chappy. It felt like a Christmas Day because she came in with all her winter stuff on and she told me she had walked in from her home. I couldn't believe she'd walked nearly eight miles to do surgery on me. She's just a very nice person and I hope people applaud what she has done for me."

- Iain McAndrew, patient







