by - April 14, 2020

Cancer patient Iain McAndrew, due to be operated for colon cancer, had resigned himself to his fate. Outside the hospital windows, the red alert weather conditions with heavy snow and freezing temperatures had brought Scotland to a standstill in 2018. Sitting in his bed, he had overheard nurses speak about the heavy blizzard outside and how hospital staff from all departments were calling in, cancelling their appointments and staying home as no vehicles could travel.

He did not count on his surgeon, Lindsey Chisholm. 

woman surgeon


Having struggled to reach home the previous day, the doctor knew she could not drive to the Royal Alexandra Hospital the next day. Instead, she woke up early and took her winter gear - including goggles and snow poles. In a shutdown where not a single car or pedestrian was visible on the roads, Dr Lindsey Chisholm walked eight miles alone trekking through thick snow and zero degree temperatures. Even the cancer patient Iain was shocked when she entered his room, still wearing her winter gear.

The surgery went on as scheduled and was a success. Dr Lindsey went on to perform a second cancer surgery later that day.

female doctors and nurses
Dr Lindsey, flanked by her nurse and anaesthesiologist who operated on Iain McAndrew


"When she walked in my heart took a wee jump. I thought it was amazing. If there is a real-life superwoman she is it. She told me my operation would be on, which made me a very happy chappy. It felt like a Christmas Day because she came in with all her winter stuff on and she told me she had walked in from her home. I couldn't believe she'd walked nearly eight miles to do surgery on me. She's just a very nice person and I hope people applaud what she has done for me."
- Iain McAndrew, patient


Heroes of Kindness:

Since 2017, every year, I take up the #BlogchatterA2Z & #AtoZChallenge and focus on showcasing lovely real-life heroes from around the worldThe aim is to remind you that there is still plenty of good human beings all around you... to inspire you to smile once more.
You can follow my 2020 Edition of Heroes of Kindness here.

Want more stories of compassion? I have Hundreds of 'Heroes of Kindness' to brighten your day here:

2017 edition (Articles - 40, Heroes - 67)
2018 edition (Articles - 34, Heroes - 52)
2019 edition (Articles - 31, Heroes - 42)

2 comments

  1. Neha jainApril 14, 2020

    You took a beautiful thing. You are doing an amazing job by giving everyone hope that there is lot of goodness present in the world. Will look forward to more such posts.

  2. Sundeep Ananth Dubey (www.rightpurchasing.com)April 14, 2020

    True hero. Amazing story. It is because of heroes like her that humanity is still alive.
    Thanks for sharing :)
    -- rightpurchasing.com

