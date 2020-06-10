Oh, did I forget to mention that the various mating procedures has also resulted in us having 3 segregated mini-hatcheries within the large tank containing another 25 baby guppies we are feeding alongside about another 15 baby siamese fighting fish. Yes, things did get out of hand very quickly! (This probably gives you an idea of how I end up overeating at buffets too.)





Anyway, here's a few pictures from yesterday of two of our siamese fighting fish in the process of breeding, laying and depositing eggs.









I have to admit, I am struggling where it comes to keeping the betta fry (the babies) alive. Four breeding endeavours by various pairs have resulted in (surely) over 250 eggs... not a single one except the above mentioned 15 baby siamese have survived till date. I am open to all ideas, fellow aquarium enthusiasts.





Need video? (You pervs!) Anyway, here you go :)













Did I mention this... This male fellow who claims to be a siamese fighting fish (known for being aggressive) turned out to be an aquatic puppy dog who comes every morning to get pats on the back and belly rubs!









Have you ever had betta fish? What has your experience been like?

Do tell me. I am eager to hear your stories.



