Aquarium Love #WordlessWednesday
A little bit of betta fish love for today's Wordless Wednesday post. One of the new additions to the house this year has been aquariums which have a very soothing effect overall, in addition to keeping one busy.
- 2 large tanks
- 1 small tank
- 2 fish bowls
- 13 guppies (cobra, albino, red etc)
- 10 neon tetras
- 8 algae eaters
- 3 golden algae eaters
- 3 male siamese fighting fish
- 5 female siamese fighting fish
View this post on Instagram
They grow up so fast... Leave them alone with a pretty girl for a day and blammo... #bettafishcommunity #bettafishofinstagram #bettafishtank #bettafishlove #bettafisheggs #bettafishfry #siamesefighter #siamesefightingfish #siamesefightingfishofinstagram #siamesefightersofinstagram #fisheggs #aquariumlife #aquariumsofinstagram #shotononeplus7t #shotononeplus7t #kochidiaries #kochipet #kochi #bettafishmating #bettafishbreeding #meetthefish
View this post on Instagram
I've talked about Tapori before in the #meetthefish section here. It still makes me smile watching him rise to the top of the aquarium wagging his fins when he sees me enter the room. For a siamese fighting fish who nearly died after jumping out of the first tub he was kept in, Tapori has really mellowed down into a happy, trusting fish who've not in the least bit scared of us. I've lived my entire life with pet dogs. From a Doberman to a beagle, it's been heartwarming (and on some days, the only bright moment of the day) to watch those pet dogs come wagging their tail and demanding pats on the head & belly rubs. Nothing in my life has prepared me for this though... A fish that demands the same every morning!
2 comments
I only heard of Betta fish when I read, 10 Minutes 28 Seconds in this strange world! Beautiful, aren't they?ReplyDelete
Also, breeding and mating? Aren't they all brothers and sisters? :D
betta are some of the most beautiful fish you can have in an aquarium... they have such vibrant colours and hues.... extremely temperamental though, especially the male when he sees any threat.Delete
As for being bros & sis, well... :D :D
Let me know what you think.