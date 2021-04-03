Caroline Beckwith is not your ordinary teenager. She may be 17 today but she has always wanted to make people smile. She is aware that there are many ways one can go about doing that. Yet, the path she chose is one that truly makes her a cut above the rest.









You see, Caroline seeks out people who need a smile most – those suffering from cancers and other potentially fatal illnesses. She individually chats with them and finds out their favourite characters before going ahead and purchasing merchandise related to those characters.





From Captain America to Peppa Pig and Nirvana to Mickey Mouse, Caroline Beckwith has designed and created over 44 individualized packages in just over a year, starting at the age of 15. She calls them Caroline’s Cheer Packages and they seem to be doing their job, bringing smiles and giggles to those who need it most.





I got in touch with the young Hero of Kindness - who aspires to be a nurse to hear first-hand about Caroline’s Cheer Packages.





I loved the idea of a cheer package. How did Caroline's Cheer Packages begin?

Thanks! It began in March 2019. I came across the IG account of a young girl who had neuroblastoma, and her story touched me so much that I asked her mother if I could send a small package. The girl’s reaction to the box was the sweetest thing. I knew I wanted to make more people smile, so in June Caroline’s Cheer Packages was born.





What does a usual cheer package you create consist of?

I’ll ask what the recipient enjoys - favorite activities, colors, animals, characters, etc. Usually I’ll include stuffed animals, coloring books, stickers, toys, novels, slime, fidgets, or art supplies. Each package has a braided friendship bracelet and a handmade card with the recipient’s favorite character on it.









What has the reaction been like from the children and their family?

The reaction has been heartwarming. I’ll often get pictures of the recipient with the package, and sometimes a video or two. I absolutely love making people happy.

















How can we help? People can help Caroline’s Cheer Packages by donating to the fundraiser or purchasing items off of the Amazon wishlist . If anyone wants to help childhood cancer causes in general, they can donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or St. Baldrick’s Foundation.





You can find Caroline’s Cheer Packages online here on Instagram and help her bring a smile to more faces via her GoFundMe page here.