The COVID19 pandemic took a toll on billions of lives across the world, affecting people at every level, with businesses crashing all over. Kindness sprung forth in many different forms too, ranging from small individual deeds to grand gestures for communities. This gesture by the owner of the Tex- Mex eatery El Mezcal in Wisconsin stands out for being truly a one-of-a-kind act.









Like his competitors, Adolpho Melendez knows how badly the pandemic impacted the restaurant industry, especially small family-based restaurants like his own. He should have been looking to try to get back as large a percentage of his customers as he could when the restrictions eased. Instead, Adolpho decided to go another way.





To ensure the other restaurants in his area do not succumb to layoffs and closure in this pandemic period, the owner of El Mezcal went and bought $2,000 in gift cards from all the other eateries around and began raffling them off to his own customers via social media. The winners thus got to have free food from all his competitors, paid for by Adolpho himself.





His gesture had a huge positive impact with the community coming together and encouraging one another to work not as rivals during this tough time but as an extended family to help keep all the local restaurants running.

“That’s part of what keeps us alive. You can go to (bigger franchises) but it ain’t the same like when you go to this little diner or pizza joint… If you help one person and another person helps another, that will help a lot.”

– Adolpho Melendez





Owner of El Mezcal, Adolpho Melendez (left)



