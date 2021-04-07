Every country was affected by the COVID19 pandemic in 2020. The first few months were especially rough as no one had any clear idea on how to deal with a global health emergency of this scale. Countries went into unprecedented lockdowns, shutting down everything from restaurants and shops to even walking on the streets to stop the spread of the virus.





While many received flak for deliberately breaking the rules during these tough times, one hotel in Worcester, England ended up being applauded for doing just that.









The 60 room Fownes Hotel, which normally charges 155 pounds (~ Rs 15,500) a night chose to stay open during the pandemic with one aim only – to provide shelter for the homeless in the area. The hotel – a 5 star, no less – ended up taking over 45 homeless people off the streets and provided them shelter for months.





Maintaining social distancing with the hotel, the staff and restaurant team worked above and beyond their regular works hours to ensure every guest received healthy three course meals during their stay, delivered directly to their room to reduce risk of transmission.





The Fownes Hotel also teamed up with a homeless charity to provide workshops to help provide opportunities for their guests when the time comes for them to leave.





Their kindness did not go unnoticed. With the hotel struggling with just a skeleton crew of 11, the homeless folk they took in showed their gratitude by helping the hotel in any way they could, including gardening, building new brick walls and patios and helping clean the rooms.





Eddie Boult helping build a wall for the Fownes Hotel



“I did it because I was bored but also as a thank you to the staff. They’ve really looked after me.”

- Homeless guest Eddie Boult, who built a wall and patio at the hotel.



