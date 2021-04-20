



Over the years, I have collected hundreds of stories of kindness from around the world. Because of the format of the A2Z blogging challenge, I then sort them out alphabetically before choosing which story to highlight for which alphabet.





So many awesome stories tend to get left out because of this. For example, I may have no great story of kindness from anyone whose name starts with the letter E (Damn you all, you evil Ezekiels and Ebeneezers!) but have plenty from folk starting with the letter A.





One thing that gets missed in all this hunt for people's names is the random kind deeds done by people across the world where there ISN'T a name to go with the compassion. The act may be captured in a simple image from afar or even in a description by an observer of the kindness.





Does that mean it does not count enough for an article? I don't think so. Sometimes, an image itself is enough to show you the good nature of a person, even if you cannot put a name or face to the individual.





Here are 10 such images that will bring a smile on your face, just as they lit up the receivers of these wonderful acts of kindness.



