Linda Herring always loved the idea of a big family. But perhaps not even her own parents realized how she would make that dream come true.









Over the last 50 years, Linda fostered over 600 children, converting her home in Johnson County, Iowa, into a safe space for every child she came across who had nowhere else to go.





"My best friend was doing foster care for teenage girls and I thought, 'Well, that would be nice to do the same,' but I wanted little kids. So, I talked to the Department of Human Services and agreed to take kids with medical needs."

- Linda Herring





And she stayed true to her word. Irrespective of age, gender or special needs, Linda regularly traveled to pick up and care for foster children who needed a home. Working as a night custodian at a nearby school, Herring ran a daycare for local families during the day while also volunteering as a first responder for 50 years.





She did not stop there, though. She would even go on to adopt 3 of those foster children. Two of those adopted children had severe medical needs and are fully dependent on others for care.





"I appreciate being adopted even more today as a parent then I did when I was a child. I'm forever grateful for the life I was given. She and Dad have both taught me that family isn't determined by blood, it's who you have in your life to love."

- Anthony Herring, 40 years old, adopted at age 3 by Linda Herring





There must be indeed be something about passing things down via genetics because four of her biological children have fostered children and three of them have adopted as well.

Even today, the house walls are adorned with professional photographs of the children who lived there over the years, a personal touch Linda gave to ensure the children knew they ‘were home’.





At 75, Linda’s health no longer allows her to foster children but she does not suffer from loneliness – her home invariably receives photos and cards from the 600 odd children she fostered in addition to the occasional visit.









She was always available and ready for a child in need. These kids were usually taken from a traumatic situation and she'd take them in, provide a warm bed, clean clothes, warm meals, and love."

- Anthony Herring, adopted son.





In 2019, Linda Herring was honored by the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, with a resolution of appreciation.









"Linda mostly fostered young children with special medical needs and kept bins of clothes in her garage, stacked to the ceiling, labeled by size and gender. No one had to worry about a child going without clothes at Linda's, even if they arrived with nothing but what they're wearing." the resolution read.







