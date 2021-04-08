Team of Professional Chefs have served 10 Million Quality Free Meals to Victims of Disasters & Emergencies
Watching on television the devastation that the 2005 Hurricane Katrina caused to New Orleans where he had spent 16 years as a chef, Gary LeBlanc’s heart broke as he watched images of streets he had walked past and people he had worked with for so many years devastated by the natural disaster.
Determined to help, Gary returned to New Orleans and first volunteered as a cook with local groups aiding the suffering. Even as he volunteered though, there was a nagging thought at the back of his mind.
“Where was my industry? From my town? Feeding my people? I can’t just open a can of green beans and scoop them onto a plate 12 nights in a row.”
Frustrated by what he saw, Gary – who had over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry - launched Mercy Chefs in 2006. Aided by a team of professional cooks, Mercy Chefs began showing up at natural disasters across the nation to serve restaurant quality food to victims and first responders.
At least, initially it was just a nation. Today, in 2021, the Mercy Chefs have responded to more than 134 disasters across 10 different countries.
During the COVID19 pandemic alone, they have provided over 7 million high quality meals, with the help of 10,000 community volunteers. Mercy Chefs also served free food to hospital workers in recent months across various states. This includes transporting industrial power generators and water filtration systems across states to serve clean water.
“This wasn’t how I intended to spend the rest of my career or the rest of my life. But here I am, and I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
– Gary Le Blanc.
In February 2021, the disaster relief group hit an astounding milestone – serving 10 million free meals. And to think, it all began with a chef volunteering to serve free meals and not being happy with the quality of food being provided.
