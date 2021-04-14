A moving company in New Jersey shot into the limelight because of their unique endeavour, based purely on the observations made while helping folk shift their belongings.





“When people move, they throw away a whole bunch of stuff: food, clothing, furniture, you name it. And what bothered us was the perfectly good, nonperishable food that was getting left behind in the pantry, or simply thrown in the trash.”

- Adam Lowy









Adam, whose family has been running a moving company for over a 100 years, would watch as customers focused on getting all the furniture, crockery and knick-knacks into boxes and eventually the vans, often choosing to leave behind canned goods or items like dried spaghetti in the fridge.





“Moving’s stressful, you know? It’s not a fun experience, there’s a lot going on. And we started by asking a very simple question: ‘Do you want to donate your food when you move?'”

- Adam Lowy





That simple question gave rise to Move for Hunger , which connects moving companies with food banks in the area.









When any of their partners find out that someone wants to move, Move for Hunger provides cardboard boxes and bags to help people donate any food they feel they would not be taking with them. The local moving company then delivers these packed up pantry items to the nearest food bank, making sure no food goes to waste.









In his first month, Lowy collected around 150 kgs of food. That was, of course, back in 2009.

Today, Move for Hunger operates all over America and Canada and has collected and donated an insane 9 million kilos of food to the needy. That is enough to feed over 16 million people.





In 2014, Adam was honoured in ‘Forbes 30 Under 30’ for his efforts to help the needy.





Not bad for an idea that popped up while staring inside someone else’s open fridge, is it?







