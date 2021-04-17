Interior designer Jessica Helgerson balances modern aesthetics with personal touches for her projects and over a two-decade career has earned herself an applause-laden national reputation. Inspired by a pro-bono client – Portland Homeless Family Solutions – Jessica decided she wanted to do more for those who had no homes of their own.





“Every day, I see the effects of our country’s devastating wealth gap playing out on our sidewalk. I had to do something.”

- Jessica Helgerson, One Percent Project









Jessica founded the One Percent Project that helped connect local businesses to local non-profit groups, aiming to end homelessness and create a kinder, healthier and happier Portland where everyone had a home. They did this by requesting those in the business of homes they work with to incorporate 1 percent to their final bills to help award grants to properly vetted non-profit partners, helping them serve the needy better.





Since its inception, the One Percent Project has got designers, architects and builders from all across the city to join in and implement similar one percent donations on their invoices to their clients.





“As people who work in the business of homes, its our duty to do whatever we can to help end homelessness once and for all.”

- Kate Sullivan, Managing Director





Till date, the One Percent Project has provided nine Portland Oregon state organizations with funds to fight homelessness. The tiny 1 % they have charged clients over less than 2 years has, as of the start of 2021, accumulated to an amazing $ 150,000 (Rs 1.12 crores), with more than a dozen interior designing related businesses having now joined Jessica’s cause and incorporated 1% into their bills to help those who need it the most.

















