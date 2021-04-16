It all began when Nate Kellogg’s children returned home from school one fine day. As always, the apprentice mechanic was eager to hear about their day and what they had been up to. But one story in particular caught his attention. Nate’s three children got to talking about their 4th grade schoolmate Valerie Romero who had been born with just one complete arm. The little girl loved the violin but as could be expected, struggled to play it as she could not hold the bow while practicing her notes on the strings.









A random dinner table conversation that should have ended there. Except something clicked in Nate’s head. Between his two jobs working in an electric power plant currently and previously serving in the military, he knew he had the expertise to actually do something to help Valerie play the violin.





Made of thermoplastics he bought online, Nate went to create a prosthetic limb for Valerie that attached to her arm and was designed to help her hold the bow at the right angle so that she could play all the notes on her violin.









Valerie Romero has since excelled at the violin and even been a part of her school’s orchestra, hair aglitter and donning the biggest grin ever as she enjoyed the applause of a sizeable audience.









A dream not many ever imagined possible for the little one made possible thanks to a random conversation between school children and a large-hearted parent.







