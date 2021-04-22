Yemeni Doctor treats the Poor for Free from His Car
"Stop Me if You Need a Medical Consultation."
The sticker on the back of a Toyota Prado went viral in 2020 with even the WHO featuring the man behind the wheel.
And deservedly so.
With civil war now in its seventh year in Yemen, more than half of the country's medical facilities have been plundered and nearly 20 million people are facing famine. Its infrastructure in tatters, Yemen struggled to deal with the pandemic that hit in 2020. There are no doctors in 18 percent of the districts in the country and most healthcare personnel have not received salaries for over 2 years.
During the 2020 corona virus pandemic, 28-year old Yemeni doctor Sami Yahya al-Hajj ran a consultation clinic with a difference. Every day, after completing his obligations at his workplace, he would drive around town and park his car on the roadside, allowing strangers to come to him for free medical consultations.
Sami started this service because he was used to getting multiple phone calls a day during the early phases of the pandemic asking for medical consultations for various ailments from folk who were too scared to travel to the hospital.
It occurred to him that so many were there on the streets who did not have access to phones or the internet but needed medical advice too, something he was willing to offer.
Sami regularly gets flagged down while driving, often by pedestrians on the road but also by fellow drivers, seeking advice. He offers medical prescriptions and advice for free and sends the more serious cases to hospitals for urgent care.
“People are scared. Many are unable to stay quarantined due to their financial situation. So they go out to their jobs knowing they are at high risk of infection. I wanted to be closer to them – easier to reach – whenever needed, to discuss a medical issue.”
- Dr Sami Yahya al-Hajj
Such noble work.ReplyDelete
God can't be everywhere. Thus, He has sent such representatives to Earth.
