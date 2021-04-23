It is kind of ironic that this story is about an awesome tip given by the good people of a town named TIP-ton.





Being a pizza delivery man may not be an unusual occupation but doing it for 31 years certainly is. That has never deterred Robert Peters from the town of Tipton, Indiana though.









Folks in Tipton had literally grown up to the familiar sight of Peters driving down to their house in his 28-year-old Oldsmobile car, serving them their Pizza Hut pizzas with a cheery grin. Yes, the tips he received were a welcome bonus but Peters never angled for getting an extra buck from the townsfolk.





"It’s my purpose in life—trying to make people happy. You know, when you’re delivering to somebody, you may be the only face they see all day.”

- Robert Peters





The people in Tipton agreed and even called him ‘Mr Smiley’ for his positive nature and kindness. When news got around that Peters old car was no longer running, the people of Tiptown decided they wanted to give their favourite pizza delivery man a tip greater than any he had received in his near 3 decades career.





Mr Peter's car had definitely seen better days

Within just three days, Tiptonites raised nearly $19,000 and ended up not just getting Peters a new Red Chevy Malibu but also covered taxes and insurance and left him plenty of money for gas money too.



Tanner Langley who started the GoFundMe page handing over the car to the pizza delivery man he had been getting his pizzas from for decades, Mr Robert Smiley Peters











Not a bad tip at all, eh?











“I just hope that all those who made this happen will be blessed as much as they have blessed me. This has really been an awesome experience that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

- Robert Peters









You can check out the video of Peters getting his new car here:







