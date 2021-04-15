



I have been capturing stories of kindness for more than half a decade now and it never fails to bring a smile on my face when I find a new one. Many often assume that kindness needs to be a grand gesture that makes every ailment in the world vanish.





While it would be awesome if life worked that way, real life is very different. And that is okay too. You can be a hero of kindness just by doing one good deed for someone else. You never know who is watching... you never know who it will impact.









Today is video day at Heroes of Kindness and I promise you, these videos will make you smile. They are tiny moments of kindness from across the world which made a world of difference.













From: a police officer who stopped a student who was speeding and ending up helping him fix his tie for an event to

all the children in a school rugby match conspiring to help a special needs boy score to

all the commuters of a metro train using their might to free a man stuck in the rails to

teen employees at a diner offering to pray with a distraught customer for her recently departed husband (even though only one of the teenagers was actually religious by nature) to comfort her, kindness takes many forms.













It is the woman who jumps into a freezing swimming pool to save a dog.

















It is in high school football players rallying around a cheerleader who was diagnosed with leukemia and letting her know she matters to them.













It is in students conspiring to add colour into the life of their colourblind teacher.













It can be in as simple an act as holding an umbrella for a stranger.





So what's your excuse for not being kind today?







