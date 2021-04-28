







We have all seen popular college rivalries in our lives, based on academics and sports, ideally. Two colleges in Ohio, located 3 miles apart, decided to have a very unique challenge though this January.









It all began when a Xavier College alum left an astounding $1000 (Rs 75,000) tip on a bill of just $54 (Rs 4050) at Zip's cafe, leaving a message on a napkin that simply said "Please share this tip with all your employees as they work so hard and are dealing with COVID. Go, Xavier!”









A week after the image of the napkin and the tip went viral, two students from the neighbouring University of Cincinnati left a tip of $1,001 at the nearby Keystone Bar & Grill. This time the note read “Earlier this week I saw a Xavier fan tip $1,000 at Zip’s. I believe now more than ever we need to support our local restaurants. Let’s see how long we can keep this going … Bearcats up by 1!!”







Keystone put up the note on their social media explaining that the alumni preferred to remain anonymous but indeed wanted to highlight the challenge between the two colleges, ending with the statement “It’s your turn, Xavier fans! Who will be one-upping the Bearcats by leaving a $1,002 tip at your favorite local bar or restaurant?”





The challenge would indeed be accepted by alumni of both colleges in the days ahead as they continued to one-up each other, with local restaurant workers benefitting.





“I think the proximity has definitely helped drive the traction on this very generous, feel-good movement. Money aside, I know this has put smiles on faces of everyone impacted and even put smiles on faces of those not directly involved,” Burke added. “I have to say, we could all certainly use some more smiles these days.”

- Zip’s Café owner Mike Burke





As for the impact: In just one month, the 'rivalry' between these two colleges has ended up tipping over $34,000 (Rs 25 lakhs) helping hundreds of local restaurant workers who had suffered terrible financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.















