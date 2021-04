“Don’t Give Up.”

“You Matter.”

These yard signs messages may seem mundane to many but the story behind their appearance across neighbourhoods in Seattle certainly is not.

As per 2020 statistics, 132 Americans die of suicide every day. It is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 – 34. Worried because of the rising spate of teenage suicides in his area, Colby Wallace, the father of 5- and 9-year-old daughters, decided to start a system of positivity.







To do this, he got in touch with Amy Wolff, a mother who had started a non-profit organization Don't Give Up after she too head about the rising rates of teen suicides in her area. Wallace ordered 15 signs and 200 bracelets initially and on Mother's Day, went around with his family planting these signs in public spaces around his daughter's elementary school, inspired by Amy.