Viral Inspirational Yard Signs Help Raise Hope Across the Country

“Don’t Give Up.”

“You Matter.”

These yard signs messages may seem mundane to many but the story behind their appearance across neighbourhoods in Seattle certainly is not. 

As per 2020 statistics, 132 Americans die of suicide every day. It is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 – 34. Worried because of the rising spate of teenage suicides in his area, Colby Wallace, the father of 5- and 9-year-old daughters, decided to start a system of positivity.


woman standing in front of a sign post


To do this, he got in touch with Amy Wolff, a mother who had started a non-profit organization Don’t Give Up after she too head about the rising rates of teen suicides in her area. Wallace ordered 15 signs and 200 bracelets initially and on Mother’s Day, went around with his family planting these signs in public spaces around his daughter’s elementary school, inspired by Amy. 

Trying to put a little positivity out there on this Mother’s Day! Reach out if you want to get involved. @ Coe Elementary School

Posted by Colby Wallace on Sunday, May 12, 2019


Amy Wolff had been extremely skeptical herself when she started the Don’t Give Up venture from her home. Along with her own husband and children, she had placed 20 such signs anonymously in 2017 in neighbour’s yards.

inspirational sign posts on a lawn


Just as it was with Amy, Wallace’s deeds resulted in an overwhelming positive response from both teenagers and parents, motivating Wallace to purchase 200 more signs a few months later and place them all over the city.

Amy ended up being swamped herself as orders started pouring in from across the nation, inspired by images of Wallace’s signposts across Seattle.

"What's beautiful is that there are several people with Colby’s big heart around the country doing the same thing. I’m overwhelmed by the impact of the movement."

- Amy Wolff

Having accidentally started what is today a global movement, Amy Wolff is now a TEDx speaker coach and even has her own inspirational book Signs of Hope which features stories from her life as well as showcases the stories of people impacted by her actions. 

As for Wallace, he is happy that his daughter are helping him in this endeavour and realizing at an early age the positive impact their deeds can have on society. 

man sitting beside his two daughter


"Its roots come from suicide but its message is across so many different things. If the signs can turn someone’s mindset around so that maybe they act more kind throughout the world, it could create some healing to make the world a little better place."

- Wallace

man kneeling before a signpost

