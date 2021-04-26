104-year-old US Marine veteran William White – who fought at Iwo Jima during World War 2 – today lives in an assisted living facility in Stockton, California. A beloved member there, he keeps everyone’s mood happy with his tales and personality.





One of the more curious anecdotes that William shared with a hint of regret was that even when his wife of 42 years had been alive, the two of them had never really celebrated Valentine’s day with cards or love letters.









This anecdote inspired a fellow resident at the facility to actually launch a social media campaign without the knowledge of William. Codenamed ‘Operation Valentine’, he looked to recruit friends, family members and strangers to send a love letter to William for the coming Valentine’s Day.





He hoped to get around 50 to 100 cards to make the veteran’s day. In the end, he was off by a few.

Over 70,000 greeting cards and love letters poured in not only from all 50 states of America but also from foreign countries.





As was to be expected, the 104 year old was absolutely overwhelmed by the bombardment, with volunteers turning up at the facility to help him open and read all the lovely letters from across the world.





“It’s just too fantastic. It’s something I’ve never heard of or seen. All of a sudden here, like a ton of bricks. I’m sort of speechless.”

- William White





You can check out his video here:



