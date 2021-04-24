At first glance, she may just be another Uber driver making a living off trips she makes in Tennessee. In reality, Kerry Wiles works full time as an actual scientist. The story behind her rides is quite endearing.





After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, Kerry took up a side job with Lyft and Uber to fulfill her love of interacting with people and getting to know their stories. She did not stop there though.

Kerry - a scientist at the Cooperative Human Tissue Network at Vanderbilt University Medical Center - uses her Uber money to make homemade lunch packages and deliver them to the homeless across the city.





The backseat of her car on the weekend is a unique sight



And guess what? It gets even better. Kerry has found an ally too.





Chatting up her customers during her Uber rides, Kerry’s initiative caught the fancy of a young 24-year-old local, Ryan Caldwell, who decided to help her.





From peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to turkey rolls, the unlikely pair of friends deliver food to around a 100 homeless people during the weekend. In addition, they are also making a list of shoe sizes that the homeless they come across may need so that they can get boots for them before winter arrives.





“Small steps in a larger problem can make a beautiful impression on your heart and soul.”

- Kerry Wiles





