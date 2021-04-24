Fighting Breast Cancer, Scientist Drives an Uber to Deliver Meals to the Homeless
At first glance, she may just be another Uber driver making a living off trips she makes in Tennessee. In reality, Kerry Wiles works full time as an actual scientist. The story behind her rides is quite endearing.
After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, Kerry took up a side job with Lyft and Uber to fulfill her love of interacting with people and getting to know their stories. She did not stop there though.
Kerry - a scientist at the Cooperative Human Tissue Network at Vanderbilt University Medical Center - uses her Uber money to make homemade lunch packages and deliver them to the homeless across the city.
And guess what? It gets even better. Kerry has found an ally too.
Chatting up her customers during her Uber rides, Kerry’s initiative caught the fancy of a young 24-year-old local, Ryan Caldwell, who decided to help her.
From peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to turkey rolls, the unlikely pair of friends deliver food to around a 100 homeless people during the weekend. In addition, they are also making a list of shoe sizes that the homeless they come across may need so that they can get boots for them before winter arrives.
“Small steps in a larger problem can make a beautiful impression on your heart and soul.”
- Kerry Wiles
You can check out her story here:
Author's note:
Since 2017, every year, I take up the #BlogchatterA2Z challenge and focus on showcasing lovely real-life heroes from around the world.
Want more stories of compassion?
I have Hundreds of 'Heroes of Kindness' to brighten your day here. Earlier editions can be viewed from the links below:
2017 edition (Articles - 40, Heroes - 67)
2018 edition (Articles - 34, Heroes - 52)
2019 edition (Articles - 31, Heroes - 42)
2020 edition (Articles - 30, Heroes - 64)
