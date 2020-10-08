







During the lockdown, we have been fooling around with various dishes, adding and subtracting ingredients as we went along. With Kochi have an abundance of seafood even during the lockdown, prawns - from small shrimp to jumbo tiger prawns - were easily available.





The recipe I am showcasing here is for prawn cutlets and is really easy to make with all the ingredients being available in Indian household kitchens at any given time. The whole process from prepping to plating takes 20 minutes and it makes an excellent tea time snack or even dinner.









Ingredients:

Prawns - 400 gms, finely chopped Bread - 2 slices, soaked & drained Onion - 1, finely chopped Rava - 1 tbsp Egg - 1 Red Chilly powder - 0.5 tsp Ginger Garlic Paste 0.5 tsp Turmeric - 0.25 tsp Salt (to taste)

Preparation:

Mix all the ingredients together. Shape into cutlets. Shallow fry.

It really is as simple as that.





Points which I feel deserve special mention while preparing these prawn cutlets:





1. Not adding potatoes (which we traditionally do in our mix for most cutlets) allows the flavour of the prawn to shine.





2. Cut the prawns fine but do not make it into an absolute mush.





3. I like the bite the chopped onions give to the final cutlet. It contrasts well with the remaining textures.





4. Following the recipe above should give you around 12 regular sized (see picture) prawn cutlets which can serve 3 - 4 normal people (or one me...)





4. You can also download or save the recipe from the image below and access it offline whenever you want.





The title pretty much sums it up.