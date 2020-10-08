The Easiest Prawn Cutlets You Will Ever Make #Recipe
The title pretty much sums it up.
During the lockdown, we have been fooling around with various dishes, adding and subtracting ingredients as we went along. With Kochi have an abundance of seafood even during the lockdown, prawns - from small shrimp to jumbo tiger prawns - were easily available.
The recipe I am showcasing here is for prawn cutlets and is really easy to make with all the ingredients being available in Indian household kitchens at any given time. The whole process from prepping to plating takes 20 minutes and it makes an excellent tea time snack or even dinner.
Ingredients:
Prawns - 400 gms, finely chopped
Bread - 2 slices, soaked & drained
Onion - 1, finely chopped
Rava - 1 tbsp
Egg - 1
Red Chilly powder - 0.5 tsp
Ginger Garlic Paste 0.5 tsp
Turmeric - 0.25 tsp
Salt (to taste)
Preparation:
Mix all the ingredients together.
Shape into cutlets.
Shallow fry.
It really is as simple as that.
Points which I feel deserve special mention while preparing these prawn cutlets:
1. Not adding potatoes (which we traditionally do in our mix for most cutlets) allows the flavour of the prawn to shine.
2. Cut the prawns fine but do not make it into an absolute mush.
3. I like the bite the chopped onions give to the final cutlet. It contrasts well with the remaining textures.
4. Following the recipe above should give you around 12 regular sized (see picture) prawn cutlets which can serve 3 - 4 normal people (or one me...)
4. You can also download or save the recipe from the image below and access it offline whenever you want.
Authors note
I don't eat sea food, one son is allergic to prawns and the other doesn't like them! Looks like I can pamper the better half this weekend!ReplyDelete
Damn. So sorry that most will miss out. Do let me know how the better half liked it and how it compares with earlier prawn Cutlets he may have had.Delete
